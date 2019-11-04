Over 1,000 Authorised Ticket Resellers to bring millions of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai’s ambition to draw 25 million visits through its gates is on track after more than 1,000 Authorised Ticket Resellers, ATRs, signed up in key markets around the world

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Expo 2020 Dubai’s ambition to draw 25 million visits through its gates is on track after more than 1,000 Authorised Ticket Resellers, ATRs, signed up in key markets around the world.

The global network, which includes online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines, is crucial to Expo 2020 achieving its goal to welcome 70 percent of visitors from outside the UAE and make the next World Expo the most international in its 168-year history.

By providing this extensive network with the opportunity to secure tickets a year ahead of its opening on 20th October 2020, Expo 2020 is facilitating the creation of value-added travel packages for international visitors to experience the best of the world’s greatest show according to their budget and preferences.

Sanjive Khosla, Chief Commercial Officer of Expo 2020 Dubai, commented, "Expo 2020’s comprehensive ATR network surpasses any previous World Expo at this stage of event preparations. The global travel industry is the main conduit that will drive international visitation, and with our solid start we are on track to attract the most international audience ever to a World Expo."

Expo 2020 has activated reseller networks in target markets based on how prospective visitors in those countries book tickets at varying stages of their journey-planning process.

So far, the ATR network represents indicative commitments for more than two million tickets.

A single-day adult (ages 18 and over) ticket will cost AED120 (US$33). A three-day pass, which is valid for a two-week period after the first use, will be priced at AED260 (US$71). Expo 2020 will also offer a range of concessions to students, children aged five and under, seniors aged 65 and over, as well as People of Determination (people with disabilities) and their assistants. Tickets go on sale next year.

Tickets will give holders access to a once-in-a-lifetime experience, including 60-plus live shows each day, future-shaping technologies, performances from world-famous artists, daily parades, cutting-edge architecture, special celebrations and more than 200 food and beverage outlets serving a world of cuisines, as well as the opportunity to visit 192 country pavilions.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest event ever held in the Arab world, will be the world’s greatest show of human brilliance and achievement, fostering innovation, celebration and inspiration – not only for the UAE, but for the wider region and the world.