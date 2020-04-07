UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 Coronavirus Infections In Russia In 24 Hour

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) Russia announced on Tuesday 1,154 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, reaching 7,497 in 81 regions, the Russian news agency, TASS, quoted the anti-coronavirus crisis centre as saying.

Eleven patients have died over the past day and 58 over the entire period in Russia, and 494 people have recovered, it added.

