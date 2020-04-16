UrduPoint.com
Over 1,000 COVID-19 Recoveries In UAE, 432 New Cases Confirmed: MOHAP

Thu 16th April 2020 | 12:45 AM

Over 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries in UAE, 432 new cases confirmed: MOHAP

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that the number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the UAE has exceeded 1,000 following the full recovery of 101 cases after receiving the necessary medical treatment, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,034.

The Ministry also announced that by Tuesday, it had conducted over 767,000 COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention's plans to further expand virus screening and early detection across the country to contain the spread of COVID-19 using the latest medical testing technology.

Accelerated testing resulted in the detection of an additional 432 coronavirus cases among various nationalities, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care.

The total number of infections in the country is now 5,365, according to the Ministry.

The Ministry also reported the death of five patients suffering from COVID-19. The deceased included three Asian nationals, one GCC national, and one Arab national, all of whom had pre-existing chronic illnesses. The total number of mortalities has now reached 33.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.

