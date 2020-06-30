UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1000 Family Sessions For Children Of Separated Families

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 04:30 PM

Over 1000 family sessions for children of separated families

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Family Forum Center affiliated to the Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, announced the implementation of 1,013 family sessions for children of separated families during the 1st half of 2020, adhering to all preventive and precautionary measures that the government has directed to preserve the safety and health of employees, children and their families.

Commenting on this, Fayza Hassan Khabab, Director of the Family Forum Center, has highlighted the importance of implementing such family gatherings, adding that the centre achieved about 1,013 family sessions for children of separated families, including 721 family gatherings inside the centre, and 292 gatherings across homes to enable separated parents to see children without coming to the centre.

She continued that 159 parent-children visual meetings have been implemented for the children of the inmates of the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment of the Sharjah Police.

She underscored the importance of such meetings between the children and their separated parents, lauding the efforts of the Family Forum Center in promoting such gatherings.

Related Topics

Police Sharjah 2020 Family All Government

Recent Stories

AC Takht Bhai holds meeting with PM Tiger Force

1 minute ago

WAPDA provides 37.4 billion units to national grid ..

1 minute ago

SDPW completes the building of Al Suyoh and Al Ham ..

48 minutes ago

Supreme Legislation Committee launches legislative ..

48 minutes ago

Special Olympics selects Kazan, Russia, to host la ..

48 minutes ago

EU Vows to Retaliate Expulsion of Ambassador From ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.