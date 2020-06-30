Over 1000 family sessions for children of separated families

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The Family Forum Center affiliated to the Sharjah Social Services Department, SSSD, announced the implementation of 1,013 family sessions for children of separated families during the 1st half of 2020, adhering to all preventive and precautionary measures that the government has directed to preserve the safety and health of employees, children and their families.

Commenting on this, Fayza Hassan Khabab, Director of the Family Forum Center, has highlighted the importance of implementing such family gatherings, adding that the centre achieved about 1,013 family sessions for children of separated families, including 721 family gatherings inside the centre, and 292 gatherings across homes to enable separated parents to see children without coming to the centre.

She continued that 159 parent-children visual meetings have been implemented for the children of the inmates of the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishment of the Sharjah Police.

She underscored the importance of such meetings between the children and their separated parents, lauding the efforts of the Family Forum Center in promoting such gatherings.