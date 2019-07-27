UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 1000 Licences Issued By FANR In 2018

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

Over 1000 licences issued by FANR in 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jul, 2019) As of December 2018, a total of 1,088 licences have been issued for the nuclear sector in the UAE, according to Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation's 2018 Annual Report.

Official statistics showed that as of December 2018, FANR issued 483 new licences, 459 licence renewals, and 146 licence amendments to conduct activities using radiation sources in both the medical and non-medical fields. FANR also issued seven new licences, 19 licence renewals and three licence amendments related to the possession and handling of nuclear material, and transfer of nuclear material and regulated items.

In line with its commitment to periodically review elements of the FANR regulatory framework, a number of regulations and regulatory guides were reviewed and issued in 2018.

FANR’s vigorous inspection programme continued throughout the year, and as of December 2018 FANR’s radiation safety inspectors had carried out 430 inspections including announced, unannounced and reactive inspections. A total of 137 inspections were conducted on companies around the UAE to ascertain their compliance with the provisions of safeguards, and nuclear import and export control. Over 40 percent of these inspections were to ensure there was compliance with the provisions of the Regulation on the Export and Import Control of Nuclear Material, Nuclear Related Items and Nuclear Related Dual-Use Items (FANR-REG-09).

In 2018 FANR also conducted numerous radioactive source security inspections across the UAE: they included 78 inspections on licensees’ storage facilities and 80 inspections on licensees’ transport vehicles. 774 import permits and 270 export permits were issued last year.

''The year 2018 has been another step towards FANR’s mission to ensuring the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear energy and radiation sources, and to ensuring the sustainability of the UAE’s regulatory infrastructure in accordance with FANR’s 2017-2021 Corporate Strategy,'' said Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the board of Management,FANR.

Christer Viktorsson, FANR Director General, said:' FANR continued to develop and revise a number of regulations and regulatory guides in accordance with FANR’s five-year development framework. In 2018 FANR issued 413 licences to conduct activities using regulated material in different fields. The majority of licences issued were for medical purposes and the remainder were for non-medical purposes; seventy licences were related to the transfer of nuclear material.''

Related Topics

Import Nuclear UAE Vehicles December 2018

Recent Stories

David Rose responds to Shahbaz Sharif’s claims a ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammad Amir in a hurry to become British Citizen

23 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif in action against removing AC from ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs’ Passenger Operations steps up coo ..

1 hour ago

Primary education in Punjab will now be in Urdu

2 hours ago

Veteran actor Firdous Jamal comes under fire for a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.