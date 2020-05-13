Over 10,000 new coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2020) Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre registered 10,028 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 242,271, the Russian news agency, TASS, reported on Wednesday.

According to the centre, the daily increase in cases has gone down to 4.3 percent compared to 4.9 percent a day earlier. The officials noted that 4,461 of newly diagnosed patients (44.5 percent) do not exhibit symptoms of the disease.