Over 100,000 Cyber-attacks Foiled In June: TRA

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 04:00 PM

Over 100,000 cyber-attacks foiled in June: TRA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) The National Computer Emergency Response Team, aeCERT, of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, responded to approximately 103,408 cyber-attacks, during the month of June.

The TRA revealed that its monthly report on cybersecurity developments in the Federal Government of the UAE for the month of June 2020 showed that the cyber-attacks varied between malware (73 percent), vulnerabilities (15 percent) and phishing attacks (12 percent).

aeCERT also handled 407 cyber incidents, such as email fraud, unauthorised access and vulnerabilities which were classified as 350 medium cases, 52 severe, and 5 low incidents.

In terms of raising awareness and building capabilities, the report indicated that 2,085 awareness sessions and 105 training courses were held in June.

The aeCERT was established in 2008 to improve practices of information security, and protect the IT infrastructure in the UAE from risks and violations, in conformity with the TRA strategy that aims to support and ensure a safer cyberspace for UAE residents.

More Stories From Middle East

