ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2019) More than 1.1 meals were distributed in the UAE during the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, Ramadan Campaign.

The campaign, which is part of ADNOC’s corporate social responsibility programmes, involved the launch of six community activities in 200 locations across the country.

In an interview with the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Reem Mubarak AlBuainain, Department Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility at ADNOC, said that this year’s campaign, which runs for the third consecutive year was launched under the slogan, "Sharing Energy For Life", in partnership with the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

She added that the campaign has achieved great success. Many people benefited from ADNOC's community initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan by providing food, liquefied natural gas, and food baskets.

More than 2,300 ADNOC's employees and their families participated in the campagin, registering 62,500 volunteer hours during the month, AlBuainain noted.

With its social responsibility strategy, the company has made a positive impact on the UAE community, by launching programmes that support the country’s economic development, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 and the Abu Dhabi Government Accelerators Program - Ghadan 21, AlBuainain explained.

"ADNOC seeks to achieve its social objectives through three main aspects: human development, economic development, and environmental programmes," she noted AlBuainain stated that ADNOC’s Ramadan initiatives include the "Ramadan Boxes", which involved 1,000 ADNOC employees and their families distributing 30,000 food boxes before Iftar.

Also, the Hifz Al Neama Project that involved 600 volunteers from the company, who distributed 16,000 Iftar meals to drivers in 100 ADNOC service stations around the UAE.

Around 200 ADNOC employees also prepared five Ramadan tents at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where 10,000 iftar meals were distributed to people coming for prayers, she added. The company also distributed 6,000 liquefied gas cylinders to over 300 families that prepared 951,000 Iftar meals that were provided to families registered in the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation Programme.

In addition, 2,000 food parcels were distributed in cooperation with the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, along with 3,000 Ramadan parcels to vulnerable families across the country.

The company expanded its Ramadan initiatives this year to benefit more people in the community, and it aims to continue implementing projects and initiatives that will make a positive impact in the country by investing in education and research to enable the UAE’s growth and development, AlBuainain said.

ADNOC is keen to support sporting and social events in the UAE, such as the Special Olympics Abu Dhabi 2019, which witnessed the participation of as 1,000 volunteers from the company. Its educational programmes have benefited 6000 students from various specialisations, such as engineering, mathematics and technology, she concluded.