DOHA/ROME/LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) Premier Padel has announced that over 110 of the world’s leading female padel athletes have signed for Premier Padel with several more expected to join.

The women’s competition will take place alongside the men’s in the Premier Padel Calendar, with discussions now to begin with local venue promoters to assess which tournaments can immediately accommodate the women’s circuit.

Today’s announcement is a historical moment for Premier Padel – the official global padel tour and the only one governed by the International Padel Federation (FIP) and backed by the Professional Padel Association (PPA). The involvement of female athletes, under the leadership of the International Padel Players Association (IPPA), strengthens Premier Padel in every aspect as a platform for top-tier competition and the trusted tour of all professional padel athletes.

Launched by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), FIP and the PPA just over a year ago, Premier Padel has taken the sport to new heights – expanding the number of territories where padel is played at the very top standard, whilst placing players at its very heart.

With the opening tournament of the season – the Ooredoo Qatar Major Premier Padel – completed, attention next turns to Rome, with venues for the women’s players to be announced once discussions with promoters are finalised.

The 2023 Premier Padel season will be broadcast live around the world in more than 180 territories on the likes of ESPN (South America, Central America, Mexico and Caribbean), beIN sports (MENA, South East Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey), Viaplay (Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania), SuperSport (Sub-Saharan Africa), Canal+ (France, Poland, Netherlands & other global territories) and many more.