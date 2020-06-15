UrduPoint.com
Over 11,000 New Coronavirus Cases In India, Tally 332,424

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 02:30 PM

Over 11,000 new coronavirus cases in India, tally 332,424

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2020) The Indian Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry announced on Monday an increase of 11,502 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 332,424, Asian news International, ANI, said.

The spike is marginally lower than the highest-ever spike of 11,929 new cases the country registered a day earlier.

With 325 deaths being reported from across the country, the toll due to COVID-19 has now reached 9,520.

The COVID-19 count includes 153,106 active cases, while 169,798 patients have been discharged or have migrated so far.

