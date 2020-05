(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre registered 11,656 new coronavirus cases over the past day, reaching 221,344 in all regions, Russian news agency, TASS, reported on Monday.

The death toll over the past day has grown by 94 to 2,009, and a total of 39,801 people have recovered, the centre reported.