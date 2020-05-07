UrduPoint.com
Over 11,000 New COVID-19 Cases In Russia

Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) The Russian anti coronavirus crisis centre registered 11,231 new coronavirus cases over the past day, reaching 177,160 in all regions, Russian news agency, TASS, reported on Thursday.

Some 23,803 people have recovered and a total of 1,625 patients have died, the centre added.

Russia is now ranked fifth in the world for the number of COVID-19 cases. Most cases have been recorded in the United States (1,228,603), Spain (220,325), Italy (214,457) and the United Kingdom (202,359).

