Over 11,000 participants in family exploratory study

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 23rd March 2020 (WAM) - The Department of Community Development, DCD, announced that more than 11,000 participants have taken part in the Family Exploratory Study, which aims to measure awareness regarding certain social issues, and study the factors that affect decision-making among households.

The Department continues to receive participations from the public with the aim of achieve the largest possible participation rate. Initial results showed the participation of 64% of Abu Dhabi families, 26% from Al Ain, and 10% from the Al Dhafra region. Results also showed that 65% of participants were Emiratis, while 35% were non-Emiratis.

In terms of the participants’ marital status, figures showed that 72% of participants are married, 19% are single, 6% are divorced, 2% are separated, and 1% are widowed. As for the family types, 58% of participants selected the nuclear family option, while 42% selected the extended family option.

As for type of employment, 53% of participants confirmed that they work in the public sector, 15% in the private sector, 11% do not work, 4% are housewives, 3% of retirees, and 1% are personal business owners.

This study is in line with the directives of our wise leadership; it also reflects the department’s keenness to determine the current status of families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The study aims to gather accurate results, and detailed information about the daily lifestyle of individuals.

This is part of our belief that the community of Abu Dhabi is a key partner in setting future social trends.

The main outcome of the project is the positive interaction of families in Abu Dhabi. Participants have answered the questions of the study in a cultured manner that reflects their heightened sense of social responsibility. This will assist the Department in foreseeing the future, and analyzing the different lifestyles of different families to ensure providing the highest standards of a dignified life.

The Family Exploratory Study focuses on ensuring family cohesion and stability in light of rapid social and economic changes. This requires cooperation between all parties starting from the family itself, by raising awareness and enabling community members to deal with the factors that affect family stability in a positive manner.

The Department of Community Development collaborated with the Family Development Foundation to set the principles for formulating policies and legislation. An emphasis has been placed on foreseeing the future for the social sector, as it will contribute to finding creative solutions that can ensure providing a decent living for all community members.

The Department urged all families living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to take part in this Family Exploratory Study via this link: http://addcd.link/family.