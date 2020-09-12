UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 12 Million Pakistani Children Vaccinated Under Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Initiative For Global Polio Eradication

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

Over 12 million Pakistani children vaccinated under Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's Initiative for Global Polio Eradication

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 12th September, 2020 (WAM) – The UAE-Pakistan Assistance Programme, UAE PAP, announced that it has vaccinated 12,144,323 Pakistani children under five years old against polio from 17th to 26th August, 2020, in a nationwide campaign to vaccinate to 12,788,000 children as part of the Initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Global Polio Eradication.

UAE PAP said the second exceptional anti-polio campaign has achieved 95 percent success despite the challenge posed by the proliferation of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

UAE-PAP Director Abdullah Khalifa Al Ghafli stated that the UAE Polio Campaign in Pakistan is being implemented as part of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for Global Polio Eradication.

This initiative is part of the UAE’s humanitarian approach in cooperation with international organisations and institutions to provide humanitarian and health assistance to needy and poor communities and peoples, and to support global efforts to eradicate polio and reduce its incidence by a large percentage in the countries targeted by the initiative, namely the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.

The number of cases recorded this year in Pakistan has reached 68, especially in areas where children are deemed the most threatened and vulnerable to infection with the virus, he noted.

The geographical scope of the campaign included 88 of the difficult and high-risk areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federally Administered Tribal Area, Balochistan region, Punjab region, and Sindh region, with the participation of more than 82,000 members consisting of doctors, observers and members of vaccination teams, and more than 20,000 protection and security personnel and management and coordination teams.

Al Ghafli explained that this campaign was carried out with modern methods and with high preventive standards, including training courses to qualify the teams to perform the task in light of field challenges and risks related to their protection and safety, and to ensure the safety of children targeted by vaccination from being infected by the coronavirus.

Preventive measures were directed at parents regarding sterilising their hands before vaccinating their children, and distributing free masks.

The UAE vaccination campaign began in 2014 and until August 2020 managed to administer 468,443,542 doses of vaccination against polio to more than 86 million Pakistani children.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Poor Punjab Threatened UAE Abu Dhabi August September 2020 From Million Mohammed Bin Zayed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindu fanaticism proved authenticity of two-nation ..

15 minutes ago

Bus Crash Leaves More Than 20 People Injured in Ho ..

15 minutes ago

Woman dies in road mishap in Khanewal

15 minutes ago

Police arrest 12 outlaws including an extortionist ..

15 minutes ago

Bardet was entitled to ride on after fall, say Tou ..

20 minutes ago

Ukraine's Ban of Russian Media Apps in AppStore Br ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.