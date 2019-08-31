Over 120 exhibitors at inaugural EuroTier Middle East

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2019) The inaugural edition of EuroTier middle East, the world’s leading trade show for animal husbandry and livestock management, will kick off on 2nd September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, ADAFSA.

Held in strategic partnership with ADAFSA, EuroTier Middle East seeks to enrich the knowledge, build the capacities and enhance the skills of local animal farmers through introducing them to international best practices and latest technologies.

Set to run until 4th September 2019, the event is expected to attract more than 5,000 visitors from across the region and draw the participation of over 120 exhibitors and 150 companies from 16 countries, including Saudi Arabia, which will be the country of honour. Furthermore, leading experts, scientists and researchers from local and international universities, institutes and research centres will present papers and scientific studies, and host specialised sessions addressing key issues related to animal breeding and production.

EuroTier Middle East will include eight live demos spanning livestock and food manufacturing operation tracking systems, optimal animal breeds for the local environment, livestock-handling equipment and tools, barn-cooling systems, incubation and industrial cooling systems for poultry farming, methods of handling animals in open air, and livestock care equipment.

With a strong focus on farm owners and animal breeders, the expo will feature a unique programme of activities aimed at supporting animal production in the UAE and the wider GCC region. Visitors can also benefit from significant discounts on the products displayed, and gain comprehensive insight into the latest innovations in animal farming. The trade show will also include animal breeding contests as well as live auctions of local and foreign breeds, in addition to a series of panel discussions and workshops with the participation of leading local and international experts.

On the second day of the event, the EuroTier Middle East International Conference will convene renowned specialists in animal production and biosecurity from across the globe to highlight the most pressing issues in the animal husbandry sector. Topics will include contemporary dairy farming in arid regions, managing heat stress, hoof health and care in dairy herds, successful dairy management with economics as the main pillar, and precision farming in the dairy business using technology to monitor production. The conference will also discuss animal production in the region, opportunities and challenges in pastoral and agro-pastoral livestock systems – the International Livestock Research Institute, ILRI, experience, and investment opportunities in the areas of livestock in the UAE.

As part of the event agenda, a series of workshops will introduce farmers to genetics in camel breeding, recent findings on camel feeding, animal fattening, aquaculture, aspects of modern nutrition, sheep and goat farming for meat and milk, feed requirements and supply for small ruminants in arid climatic conditions, breeding targets in small ruminants, and aquaculture and flow-through systems management and development.

Through hosting the inaugural EuroTier Middle East, Abu Dhabi reiterates its commitment to building a robust and sustainable food and agriculture sector. The emirate is home to more than 25,000 animal holdings and 3.5 million heads of food-producing animals, in addition to several commercial farms and factories dedicated to animal production, food processing and re-export industries. Furthermore, continued government support and a solid legislative framework have created a favourable environment for investment and business growth in this vital sector.