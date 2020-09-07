UrduPoint.com
Over 12,000 Calls Made To Senior Emiratis As Part Of 'We Are Your Family' Initiative

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 08:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) A group of 63 volunteers, along with several employees of the Ministry of Community Development, and staff in the social development centres, made 12,789 calls to senior Emiratis all over the country as part of "We Are Your Family" remote initiative.

The initiative promoted communication with senior Emiratis and supported them during home quarantine amid the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic from the beginning of this year until the end of August.

In the recent past, the volunteers and staff of social development centres have carried out several home visits to senior Emiratis to meet the requirements of the community initiative which ensures communication, whether by visits to their residence or by telephone calls and presenting necessary documentary reports. It is an exceptional humanitarian and community deed shared by the Ministry of Community Development with the national campaign "UAE Volunteers". The initiative is one of the volunteering opportunities available to all members of the community and is supported by volunteers nationwide.

Alia Al Joker, Director of Family Development Department at the Ministry of Community Development, emphasised the importance of the initiative during the pandemic. She said, "'We Are Your Family' initiative is based on telephone communication and video phone applications as an alternative solution to field visits. The ministry's staff and volunteers seek to create an environment of familiarity with senior Emiratis at their homes, check on their mental and social health and meet their home needs, reflecting the ministry's initiatives with a proactive vision."

The initiative also urges all the members of the community, including volunteers who are registered in the national volunteering platform "volunteers.ae", to reach out to these community members to ensure the strength of social relations, bonds and ties among all the members of society and community.

