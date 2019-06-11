Over 1.3 million passengers cross Dubai Ports during Eid al-Fitr holiday

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jun, 2019) More than 1.3 million passengers travelled through air, sea and land ports in Dubai during the Eid-al-Fitr holidays, according to General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, GDRFA.

Similarly, the total number of entry and residence permits transactions during the break reached 253,000.

A total of 1.75 million passengers passed through Dubai airports, while 113,000 passengers passed through the land port, and 14,460 passengers passed through the seaport.

The highest number of travellers passing through Hatta port was recorded on 8th June, 2019, and reached 16,803.

Furthermore, 352,306 passengers used the 122 smart gates at Dubai airports during the same period. The increase in the number of smart gate users during the last period indicates the awareness of people on how to use these services provided by GDRFA Dubai at Dubai airports.

A team of the contact centre "Amer" continued to follow up its work to receive calls from customers during Eid al-Fitr holiday, where the centre received 12,500 calls during the holiday period, including automated answering services on some services such as inquiry on the completion of transactions and electronic chats.

The external centre at Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3 is open 24x7, to facilitate the procedures of passengers and citizens. However, many citizens were able to renew their passports through the centre within minutes. About 320 Emirati passports were renewed during Eid holiday.

During a visit to the airport, Major General Mohammed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said, "GDRFA Dubai is keen to develop integrated work mechanisms according to the best international studies and practices to facilitate the movement of passengers through Dubai ports, and take all security measures to ensure their safety, especially in line with the increasing number of passengers passing through the airport during the public holidays."

He inspected the arrivals and departures halls of the Dubai International Airport buildings during the visit. He also visited the Hatta port, where Al Marri inspected the progress of work in the port and the services provided at the port facilities.