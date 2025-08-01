Over 1,370 Palestinians killed while seeking food: UN

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) GAZA,1st August, 2025 (WAM) – In total, since 27 May, at least 1,373 Palestinians have been killed while seeking food; 859 in the vicinity of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites and 514 along the routes of food convoys, according to the UN human rights office in Palestine (OHCHR).

Despite Israel’s 27 July announcement of daily military pauses in western Gaza “to improve humanitarian responses,” Israeli forces continued attacks along food convoy routes and near GHF aid sites, the OHCHR said in a press release issued on Friday.

“[The office] has no information that these Palestinians were directly participating in hostilities or posed any threat to Israeli security forces or other individuals. Each person killed or injured had been desperately struggling for survival, not only for themselves, but also for their families and dependents,” it said.