Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining safe distance in Abu Dhabi in last 6 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police, has revealed that 13,759 motorists failed to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, during the first half of 2020.

The directorate urged drivers to commit to maintaining a sufficient distance between vehicles and noted that refusal to do so may increase the risks of accidents. Not all drivers can control their vehicles if a vehicle in front of them brakes suddenly, it said.

It also highlighted the cooperation with partners to put up signboards for drivers to keep a safe distance between vehicles and the safe city system awareness messages broadcast on the same issue.

The directorate stated that it will increase traffic monitoring on internal and external roads to apprehend violators. The relevant fine for such an offence is AED400 and four traffic points, according to the Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 and Article 52 of the Traffic Control Rules and Procedures.

The ADP had started using an automatic control system with a smart system and fixed radars to stop violators.