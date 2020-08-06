UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 13,700 Motorists Violated Rule On Maintaining Safe Distance In Abu Dhabi In Last 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 05:15 PM

Over 13,700 motorists violated rule on maintaining safe distance in Abu Dhabi in last 6 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2020) The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police, has revealed that 13,759 motorists failed to maintain a safe distance between vehicles, during the first half of 2020.

The directorate urged drivers to commit to maintaining a sufficient distance between vehicles and noted that refusal to do so may increase the risks of accidents. Not all drivers can control their vehicles if a vehicle in front of them brakes suddenly, it said.

It also highlighted the cooperation with partners to put up signboards for drivers to keep a safe distance between vehicles and the safe city system awareness messages broadcast on the same issue.

The directorate stated that it will increase traffic monitoring on internal and external roads to apprehend violators. The relevant fine for such an offence is AED400 and four traffic points, according to the Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 and Article 52 of the Traffic Control Rules and Procedures.

The ADP had started using an automatic control system with a smart system and fixed radars to stop violators.

Related Topics

Resolution Police Abu Dhabi Fine Vehicles Vehicle Traffic Same May 2017 2020 All

Recent Stories

SEHA extends operating hours for specialities in h ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhu ..

27 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitari ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

1 hour ago

22 apprehended over various charges

13 minutes ago

Precautionary measures urged to avert flash floods ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.