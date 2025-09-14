Open Menu

Over 1.4 Billion Accounts Hacked Monthly Worldwide: Cyber Security Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 01:15 PM

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has warned of growing risks linked to users’ digital footprints, saying more than 1.4 billion accounts are hacked globally each month.

The council said every login, post or interaction online leaves a trace that can be exploited. It identified two types of digital footprints: a passive footprint, collected without the users' knowledge through tracking or data gathering by websites and apps; and an active footprint, intentionally created by users through photos, videos, comments and posts.

The CSC cautioned that weakly secured data can lead to privacy violations, account takeovers, phishing and even identity theft.

It warned that unofficial or untrusted applications pose a major risk, with some capable of recording calls or accessing cameras without users' knowledge.

The council urged users to download apps only from official stores, review app permissions, enable two-factor authentication, and exercise caution when sharing locations or accepting friend requests.

It stressed that digital safety relies not only on technology but also on individual awareness, adding that every user is responsible for limiting their digital trace.

The warnings come as part of the council’s weekly awareness campaign “Cyber Pulse,” with the fifth week focusing on the dangers of failing to secure personal digital footprints.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Lead Post From Billion

Recent Stories

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide ..

Over 1.4 billion accounts hacked monthly worldwide: Cyber Security Council

1 minute ago
 4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

4.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

MBZUAI global hub for AI knowledge, innovation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2025

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six ..

Asia Cup 2025: Sri Lanka defeat Bangladesh by six wickets

14 hours ago
UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Hai ..

UN Secretary-General condemns brutal attack in Haiti

14 hours ago
 UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in C ..

UAE qualify for UCI Track World Championships in Chile

14 hours ago
 UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint ..

UAE secure two medals at Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Finals in China

15 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebra ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak joins Iranian community celebration

15 hours ago
 UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership ..

UAE strengthens global competitiveness leadership in 2025

15 hours ago
 Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub fo ..

Punjab Sahulat Bazaars emerge as affordable hub for small entrepreneurs

16 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East