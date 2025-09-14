Over 1.4 Billion Accounts Hacked Monthly Worldwide: Cyber Security Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2025 | 01:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2025) The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) has warned of growing risks linked to users’ digital footprints, saying more than 1.4 billion accounts are hacked globally each month.
The council said every login, post or interaction online leaves a trace that can be exploited. It identified two types of digital footprints: a passive footprint, collected without the users' knowledge through tracking or data gathering by websites and apps; and an active footprint, intentionally created by users through photos, videos, comments and posts.
The CSC cautioned that weakly secured data can lead to privacy violations, account takeovers, phishing and even identity theft.
It warned that unofficial or untrusted applications pose a major risk, with some capable of recording calls or accessing cameras without users' knowledge.
The council urged users to download apps only from official stores, review app permissions, enable two-factor authentication, and exercise caution when sharing locations or accepting friend requests.
It stressed that digital safety relies not only on technology but also on individual awareness, adding that every user is responsible for limiting their digital trace.
The warnings come as part of the council’s weekly awareness campaign “Cyber Pulse,” with the fifth week focusing on the dangers of failing to secure personal digital footprints.
