Over 14,000 Participate In UAE Flag Day Celebrations At Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 11:00 PM

Over 14,000 participate in UAE Flag Day celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre marked Flag Day on Sunday, 3rd November, 2019, in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the anniversary of the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

More than 14,000 people from various cultures visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and participated in the activities held by the centre to mark Flag Day by joining the cultural tours held by the Centre’s Cultural Tour Specialist, during which they learned about the significance of this national occasion.

The tours also affirmed the mosque’s core message that seeks to promote the notions of peace and tolerance established by the late founder as the most prominent feature of the UAE.

The celebrations included the distribution of flags and a souvenir that carried a picture reflecting the spirit of patriotism and national pride, which was one of the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light Photography" awards.

To mark the occasion, the centre's staff, in cooperation with students from the Emirates National Schools Complex at the Mohammed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi, raised the flag, forming a human flag of the UAE, which reflected the unity of the sons and daughters of Zayed and the succession from one generation to another, who proudly raise the flag of their country, renew their pledge of loyalty to the wise leadership, and their devotion to continue along the path of progress and prosperity.

The event reflected the centre’s mission that aims to highlight the rich legacy and noble values of Zayed and his quest to promote and establish the values of national belonging and allegiance in the young generation.

It also replicated the nation's loyalty towards fulfilling the ambitions of the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE celebrates "Flag Day" on 3rd November every year to consolidate national identity and enhance the notion of unity launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in 2013.

