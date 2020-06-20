Over 1,500 mosques in Makkah to receive worshipers on Sunday dawn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) About 1,560 mosques in Makkah, both small and large, are set to open their doors to receive worshipers starting at dawn prayers tomorrow Sunday, after a 90-day disruption, due to the precautionary and preventive measures to counter the outbreak of the new coronavirus COVID-19 infection.

The branch of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Makkah Province has prepared all mosques and large mosques, on condition that all the precautionary measures are implemented, such as single-use prayer rugs, the implementation of safe spacing between rows, as well as complying with the mandatory social distancing between worshipers.