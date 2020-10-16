UrduPoint.com
Over 15,000 Cases Of COVID-19 Infection Detected In Russia, Highest During Pandemic

Fri 16th October 2020

Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected in Russia, highest during pandemic

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 15,150, the highest during the entire pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

According to the crisis center, the relative daily growth over the past 24 hours has increased to 1.1 percent. The total number of infections has risen to 1,369,313.

