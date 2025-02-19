Over 1,700 Applications To Dubai’s 'call To Prayer' Initiative
Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2025 | 11:00 AM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai received over 1,700 applications for participation in the second edition of the "Muezzin Al Freej" initiative, which was launched under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence.
The strong response underscores the widespread interest in the initiative, which aims at identifying and nurturing young talents in delivering the adhan (call to prayer).
The evaluation committees held a coordination meeting to review and refine the assessment criteria, ensuring a fair and transparent selection process for outstanding participants.
Dr. Abdullah Ibrahim Abdul Jabbar, Acting Director of the Maktoum Centres for the Quran and its Sciences, affirmed that the initiative embodies the department's commitment to supporting and encouraging young talents in the field of the adhan, in line with the vision of the wise leadership.
