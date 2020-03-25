UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 170,000 Volunteer To Help UK Fight Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:30 PM

Over 170,000 volunteer to help UK fight coronavirus

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2020) More than 170,000 people have signed up to help Britain's National Health Service tackle the coronavirus outbreak just hours after a request for a quarter of a million volunteers, Reuters has reported.

"At times of crisis people come together," Stephen Powis, the National Medical Director of NHS England, told BBC tv. "This is a health emergency and we can all play a role."

Britain had called for 250,000 volunteers to deliver food and medicines, provide transport for patients and supplies, and to telephone those who are becoming lonely because of self isolation.

The system aims to reach up to 1.5 million people who are "shielding" - keeping themselves at home for 12 weeks under government advice to protect those with serious health conditions.

The death toll from coronavirus in the United Kingdom jumped on Tuesday by 87 to a total of 422 - the biggest daily increase since the crisis began.

Related Topics

United Kingdom TV All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

11 wind project of 660 MW likely to start generati ..

28 minutes ago

PM relief package widely hailed in KP

28 minutes ago

Iran president warns of tough new measures against ..

28 minutes ago

Pb govt plans to introduce modern irrigation syste ..

28 minutes ago

Asia equities rally as US agrees blockbuster stimu ..

28 minutes ago

ADIB contributes AED25 million to Ma&#039;an &#039 ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.