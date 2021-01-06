UrduPoint.com
Over 18,000 New Coronavirus Cases In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 12:00 PM

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) India reported 18,088 new coronavirus cases and 21,314 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 10,374,932, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, 264 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 150,114.

