Over 18,000 People In Sharjah Benefit From ERC Health Service

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

Over 18,000 people in Sharjah benefit from ERC health service

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2020) Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, Centre in Sharjah, has distributed hygiene and cleaning parcels to low-income families, orphans and people of determination, benefiting 18,396 individuals.

Each parcel contains sanitizers, gloves, masks, detergents and disinfectants enough for a family of seven members for a whole month.

Abdullah Ghanem Al Muhairi, Director of the ERC Centre in Sharjah, said: “This health assistance comes within the framework of the ERC’s plan to provide the necessary health care for the beneficiaries and meet their requirements.

''Health is a priority for the ERC,”he affirmed.

"The Centre’s plan aims to expand the umbrella of the beneficiaries of food parcels in the coming period,'' he added.

