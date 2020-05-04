Over 180,000 lights shine on Burj Khalifa as donations pour for 'World’s Tallest Donation Box' initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) Contributions have poured for the World’s Tallest Donation Box, shining 180,000 lights on 18 floors of Burj Khalifa within 24 hours of the initiative’s launch.

The donations raised on the first day will help provide 180,000 meals for individuals and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the UAE, as part of the initiative that aims to illuminate Burj Khalifa’s 1.2 million lights in a message of hope and solidarity to the world.

Launched as part of the ’10 million meals’ campaign on Saturday, the World’s Tallest Donation Box enables companies, entities and the public to purchase lights of Burj Khalifa, for as little as Dh10 each, to collectively donate 1.2 million meals or food parcels to low-income individuals and families in the UAE.

For every light purchased for Dh10 through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com, one meal is provided to someone in need.

Illuminating the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the world’s tallest building aims to reflect social solidarity and cohesion of the UAE’s diverse society to bring much-needed relief to coronavirus-hit communities across the country. It also cements the UAE’s status as a global beacon of hope in all circumstances.

The World’s Tallest Donation Box was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), in collaboration with Burj Khalifa, to provide 1.2 million meals to the vulnerable amid the pandemic by illuminating the 1.2 million lights of the world’s tallest building.

Standing tall at 828 metres, the iconic Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building known for its unique architectural design. Inaugurated on January 4, 2010, the Burj Khalifa features 160 habitable levels, the most of any building in the world. About 26,000 hand-cut glass panels make up its exterior, spanning over an impressive surface area equivalent to the size of about 17 football fields. The ‘telescopic’ spire, Burj Khalifa’s crowning feature comprising more than 4,000 tonnes of structural steel, can be seen from 95 km away in clear weather.

Supported by the World’s Tallest Donation Box, the ’10 million meals’ campaign was launched to provide food support for individuals and families in the UAE affected by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that led many to unemployment and income reductions.

The campaign enables individuals, entities and companies to make financial and in-kind donations towards providing 10 million meals or food parcels to low-income individuals and families across the country during the holy month of Ramadan.

The MBRGI oversees the campaign in collaboration with the Social Solidarity Fund Against Covid-19, in an integrated network with partnering entities, ministries, and humanitarian and charity organizations to ensure efficient food distribution mechanism to people in need across the country.

Within the first week of its launch, the ’10 million meals’ campaign drew massive support from all segments of the society, exceeding its target with donations that provided over 11 million meals.