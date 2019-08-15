Over 183,000 people benefit from ERC’s Eid offerings abroad

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) The Eid offerings project implemented this year by the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, in 78 countries, has benefitted 183,419 people.

From the first day of Eid al-Adha, the ERC has distributed offerings through its foreign offices and the UAE embassies in several countries in cooperation and coordination with charity associations and humanitarian organisations in these countries.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, stated that the ERC has enlarged the scope of beneficiaries outside the UAE this year by reinforcing its efforts internationally and providing the best services to its targeted categories of people.

The ERC implements the Eid offerings project outside the country annually and it is aimed at promoting cooperation with all peoples, especially those living in harsh conditions.

Bin Sultan highlighted the fact that the ERC sought to expand the scope of the project in several countries that witnessed disasters and crises which led to a deterioration in humanitarian conditions. It has allocated additional funds to reinforce the project in these countries, he noted.