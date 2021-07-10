UrduPoint.com
Over 19,300 Tailgaters Fined On Abu Dhabi Roads Over Last Six Months

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads over last six months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) A total of 19,327 motorists were fined on Abu Dhabi roads in the first half of the current year for tailgating, according to latest figures by Abu Dhabi Police.

No keeping a safe distance causes traffic accidents that result in human and material losses, said the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, urging motorists to carefully abide by traffic laws and regulations to protect themselves and other road users from serious traffic accidents, pointing out that the violation of "not leaving a safe distance between vehicles" is one of the main causes of traffic accidents on the roads.

According to the traffic law, tailgaters receive a fine of AED400 and get four traffic points as well.

The police recently released an awareness video on social media highlighting the dangers for not leaving enough distance between vehicles.

