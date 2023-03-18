UrduPoint.com

Over 20 Horses To Compete In Al Wathba Stallions In Italy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 04:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2023) ABU DHABI,18th March, 2023 (WAM) – A field of 23 horses will compete on Sunday, 19th March 2023, at San Rossore Racecourse - Pisa, Italy, on the first series of the Al Wathba Stallions as part of the 15th edition of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Global Arabian Horse Flat Racing Festival.

Al Athba Stallions are being staged in implementation of the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, to support horse owners and breeders across the world and encourage them

