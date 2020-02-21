Over 200 cyclists to launch UAE Tour in Dubai on Sunday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2020) The Emirates is gearing up for the second edition of the UAE Tour – the one and only UCI WorldTour event in the middle East – which will welcome some of the world’s top cyclists when it gets under way in Dubai on February 23, according to organisers.

The 2020 UAE Tour begins in Dubai on Sunday with a 148km jaunt from The Pointe to Dubai Silicon Oasis before finishing in Abu Dhabi on February 29.

Abu Dhabi sports Council said the Tour will boast an enviable line-up of cycling’s top superstars as 20 UCI WorldTour teams and two UCI ProTeams have committed their best riders to the race, which will visit all seven emirates.

A total of 210 cyclists have been approved for the opening time trial stage which features a fast course perfect for the sprinters. Starting at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah, the riders will continue towards Al Qudra and finish at Silicon Oasis. In last year’s race, there were four sprint finishes. No rider managed a double win, with Fernando Gaviria, Caleb Ewan, Elia Viviani and Sam Bennett clinching one stage victory each. It’s ridden on wide, well-paved roads, with the potential for sand in windy conditions.

The UAE Tour's seven stages are: Stage 1 - DUBAI SILICON OASIS STAGE - The Pointe - Dubai Silicon Oasis (148km) A mainly desert stage with some sections in the city of Dubai. After starting from Palm Jumeirah / The Pointe, the route continues towards the Al Qudra area (with its cycle path), followed by a desert section before returning to the town shortly ahead of the finish. It’s ridden on wide, well-paved roads, with the potential for sand in windy conditions.

Stage 2 - DUBAI MUNICIPALITY STAGE - Hatta - Hatta Dam (168km) The Hajar Mountains stage starts from Hatta (Heritage Village) and crosses the Hajar Mountains and the surrounding desert on wide, straight roads with continuous undulations. After the turning point in Fujairah the route returns towards Hatta. Beyond Munay, the route turns to Huwaylat and from there to Hatta Fort. In that stretch the route overcomes two short climbs with slopes around 10% and a series of fords in concrete. In its finale the route crosses Hatta before the challenging climb of Hatta Dam which reaches 17%.

Stage 3 – AL MARMOOM - JEBEL HAFEET STAGE - Al Qudra Cycle Track - Jebel Hafeet (184km) Stage 3 connects Dubai with Abu Dhabi. After departing from Al Qudra the route crosses the desert on long straights until reaching Al Ain, where it passes many of the city’s symbolic places, including some sections in common with Stage 5. The route continues up to Green Mubazzarah to begin the final ascent of Jebel Hafeet, with its 10km and slopes mainly around 8-9%, peaking at 11% 3km from the finish.

Stage 4 – EMIRATES NBD STAGE - Zabeel Park - Dubai City Walk (173km) The popular walkway through Dubai’s streets now also becomes a favourite racing route. After departing from Zabeel Park this stage joins sections of the classic route with the familiar crossing of Mushrif Park and Motor City before facing the finish in City Walk. Stage 4 is one for the fastest wheels.

Stage 5 AL AIN STAGE - Al Ain - Jebel Hafeet (162km) The UAE Tour’s mountain stage. A classic stage that featured regularly on the former Abu Dhabi Tour, it offers a familiar route around Al Ain taking in many of the symbolic places (Al Ain Zoo, Al Qattara, Al Hili, Al Ain Oasis) up to Green Mubazzarah where the final climb of Jebel Hafeet (10km) begins.

Stage 6 ADNOC STAGE - Al Ruwais - Al Mirfa (158km) The desert stage. Starting from Al Ruwais the route travels the entire E11 road which runs between the sea and the edge of the desert. The first part of the route is practically straight for almost 60km before entering the final 18.9km circuit of Al Mirfa which is to be completed three times.

Stage 7 - ABU DHABI STAGE - Al Maryah Island - Abu Dhabi Breakwater (127km) The final stage, around the city of Abu Dhabi, follows a classic route from the Abu Dhabi Tour. After departing Al Maryah Island the first part of the route is along the road connecting to Yas Island. Next, from Yas Marina, it runs to Al Raha, passes the Great Mosque and returns through Khalifa City to Yas Marina. The route takes in Saadiyat Island, the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Corniche before arriving in Abu Dhabi Breakwater for the sprint finish.