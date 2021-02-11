UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 200 New Coronavirus Cases In Thailand

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Over 200 new coronavirus cases in Thailand

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Thailand on Thursday reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,104.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand's overall cases have increased five-fold since mid-December, but the number of new infections reported in recent days have fallen sharply from a week ago.

Related Topics

Thailand From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; programme launched ..

6 minutes ago

China to provide COVID-19 vaccine aid for Ethiopia ..

50 seconds ago

Eighteen Militants Killed in Afghan Airstrikes on ..

52 seconds ago

Northern regions brace for air pollution during Sp ..

53 seconds ago

Shelling killed scores of civilians in early days ..

55 seconds ago

Covid-19 vaccines starts in Muzaffargarh

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.