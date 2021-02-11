Over 200 new coronavirus cases in Thailand

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2021) Thailand on Thursday reported 201 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 24,104.

No new deaths were reported, with fatalities remaining at 80, the COVID-19 taskforce said. Thailand's overall cases have increased five-fold since mid-December, but the number of new infections reported in recent days have fallen sharply from a week ago.