Over 200 New Coronavirus Death In Spain

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th May, 2020) Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday above 200 for the first time since 8th May, Reuters has quoted the health ministry as saying.

The overall death toll from the disease rose to 27,321 on Thursday from 27,104 as 217 people reportedly died overnight, the ministry said.

The overall number of diagnosed cases rose to 229,540 on Thursday.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

