Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Apr, 2023) New York University Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) will host the 11th edition of the NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good in the Arab World with sustainability as its key theme.

The event will take place from 27th to 30th April and welcomes over 200 students from 24 countries who will leverage Quantum Computing to develop innovative solutions to challenges related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This hackathon will cover various sectors, including health, education, film, music, business, and science.

This year will see renowned global computer science professors, founders of successful startups, technology professionals, and venture capitalists come together at NYUAD to lead teams of talented computer science students from across the globe, with a majority from the Arab world, to create mobile and web applications for the betterment of society.

Students will have the opportunity to learn critical practices in Quantum Computing (QC), Quantum hardware, and software developments from 51 mentors, who are global leaders across industry and academia.

Participants will explore quantum computing solutions to various challenging projects from machine learning and AI to physics (complex simulation problems), chemistry, computer science, healthcare, and maths to online gaming, security, social sciences and the arts (quantum-generated artwork).

The diverse and cross-disciplinary teams (consisting of five to seven students and two mentors per team) will then work together to use these new QC skills for social good and to make a positive impact on the future of society.

Bringing experts from world-leading institutions, like MIT, ETH, and Stanford, as a source of sponsorship and mentorship for participants, this event provides valuable insight into the full cycle of creating a tech startup.

It cultivates future international project collaboration opportunities, launching startups, and undertaking academic research.

The NYUAD Hackathon for Social Good will be supported by top global Quantum Computing experts from both industry and academia, such as The NYUAD Center for Quantum and Topological Systems; Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA), ETH Zurich in Quantum Information, University of Calgary’s Institute for Quantum Science and Technology (IQST), the MIT’s iQuHACK, QWorld, as well as experts from world-class businesses including IBM, qBraid, and NIEW.

NYUAD Affiliated Faculty and Clinical Professor of Computer Science at NYU, Sana Odeh, who organises the event, announced the launch of the 2023 Hackathon event with a focus on finding sustainable solutions to challenging problems related to the UN Sustainable Development Goals using quantum computing technologies.

With UAE’s Year of Sustainability and NYUAD's participation in the COP28 Universities Climate Network, Odeh emphasised the commitment to drive sustainable growth in the UAE and beyond.

“The event is an opportunity for young climate leaders to showcase the potential of technology and quantum computing to find solutions to sustainability challenges. The Hackathon has garnered a global reputation, and its past participants have gained scholarships, jobs, and even launched their own startups,” she added.