UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 20,000 Arrests In Global Crackdown On Phone, Internet Scams: INTERPOL

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:30 AM

Over 20,000 arrests in global crackdown on phone, Internet scams: INTERPOL

LYON, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2020) A year-long investigative clampdown on criminal networks coordinated by INTERPOL has demonstrated the scale of phone and online frauds worldwide.

Codenamed First Light, the operation officially concluded in November with the following results: 10,380 locations raided, 21,549 operators, fraudsters and money launderers arrested, 310 bank accounts frozen and USD 153. 9 million worth of illicit funds intercepted.

This latest edition of Operation First Light marked the first time law enforcement has coordinated with INTERPOL on a global scale to combat telecoms fraud, with operations taking place on every continent.

A three-month enforcement phase (1 September â€“ 30 November 2019) saw 35 countries participate in a coordinated crackdown on organised crime groups engaged in various types of telecommunications and social engineering scams.

Based on the criminal techniques uncovered, INTERPOL also issued three Purple Notices on telephone scams, investment fraud and fraud schemes taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other types of fraud exposed in the operation include business e-mail compromise, romance scams and â€˜smishingâ€™, where standard messaging service, SMS, messages are sent to coerce a victim to divulge personal information that can subsequently be fraudulently used.

"It is important for member countries to remember that they are not alone in combatting these frauds," said INTERPOL Secretary General Jurgen Stock.

"INTERPOLâ€™s global network exists to support one another in precisely this situation, with the timely sharing of police information and intelligence, particularly when it crosses one or more jurisdictions," added Stock.

Related Topics

Police Business Bank United States Dollars Money September November Criminals SMS 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

6 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Yearâ€™s Eve fireworks to featu ..

21 minutes ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

1 hour ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

2 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

2 hours ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.