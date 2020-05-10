Over 200,000 coronavirus infections in Russia

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2020) The Russian anti-coronavirus crisis centre said on Sunday that 11,012 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to 209,688 across the country, Russian news agency, TASS, reported.

The centre said that 34,306 people have recovered since the epidemic hit Russia, and 1,915 people have died.

The daily growth rate has made up 5.5 percent in in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest since the outbreak. The crisis centre also said that 4,674 among the new patients (42.4 percent) have no symptoms of the disease.