Over 22,000 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday 920 new coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of patients recovered to 22,162, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that recovered patients will be discharged from hospital within the next few days after re-confirming their healing with laboratory and radiological tests.