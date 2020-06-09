UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 22,000 Coronavirus Recoveries In Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Over 22,000 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

KUWAIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Kuwait announced on Tuesday 920 new coronavirus recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of patients recovered to 22,162, Kuwait news Agency, KUNA, reported.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that recovered patients will be discharged from hospital within the next few days after re-confirming their healing with laboratory and radiological tests.

Related Topics

Kuwait From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘People’s response to COVID-19 in UAE reminds ..

32 minutes ago

PRGMEA urges govt to lift ban on production of sur ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Sentences CIA Spy to Death for Leaking Intel ..

6 minutes ago

Tanzanian opposition leader beaten, hospitalised: ..

6 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa discusses peace process with Afghan Pre ..

46 minutes ago

New autonomous AITVs to boost operational efficien ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.