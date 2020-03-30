UrduPoint.com
Over 220,000 Laboratory Tests Conducted For COVID-19: MoHAP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2020) ABU DHABI, 29th March 2020 (WAM) – The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced today that it had carried out more than 220,000 laboratory tests across the UAE for coronavirus, COVID-19.

This makes the UAE's testing coverage at over 22,900 test per million people; the second highest test density in the world.

The tests have been conducted in collaboration with various authorities in the country, as part of the government’s efforts to ensure the safety and wellbeing of citizens and residents and to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The recent figures are a testimony to the efficiency of the national health system and the country’s readiness to tackle the virus.

