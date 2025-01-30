Open Menu

Over 220,000 People Relocated To Dubai In First Half Of 2024, Fueling Demand For Residential Units: Damac

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:30 AM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2025) Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of DAMAC Properties, said that the first half of 2024 saw more than 220,000 people relocating to Dubai, reinforcing the ongoing surge in demand for residential units.

“The real estate market in Dubai is experiencing exceptional momentum, with strong demand continuing from both investors and end-users," she said on the sidelines of the launch of "Riverside Views," the company's first project for 2025.

Sajwani noted that Dubai has become a global attraction due to its strategic location between Europe and Asia, along with its investor-friendly policies.

“The demand for real estate in the UAE is unmatched by other markets.

Some of the projects launched by the company have achieved billions of Dollars in sales within just a few hours.”

She also pointed out that the investment value of the company's new project in Miami exceeds $1 billion and is designed by Zaha Hadid Architects.

Riverside Views introduces a collection of stylish one—and two-bedroom apartments housed within eight uniquely themed clusters: Teal, Azure, Marine, Indigo, Royal, Capri, Sun and Pacific. Designed to connect residents to nature and community, the project features a mix of greenery and water scenery, enhancing a sense of well-being and connection with the environment. We will continue to shape Dubai’s luxury real estate landscape and bring iconic products.

