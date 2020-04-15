Over 230 COVID-19 Infections In Philippines, 14 Deaths
Muhammad Irfan 26 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 02:30 PM
MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2020) The Philippines announced on Wednesday 230 new coronavirus infections and 14 additional deaths, Reuters said, citing the country's health ministry.
The ministry said coronavirus deaths have reached 349 while total confirmed cases have increased to 5,453. It added that 58 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 353.