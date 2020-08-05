Over 25 countries to participate in ‘Virtual Tolerance Knowledge Content Exhibition’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Aug, 2020) Over 25 Arab and foreign countries confirmed their participation in the "Virtual Tolerance Knowledge Content Exhibition" launched by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, which will take place from 9th to 13th August, 2020.

The embassies of friendly countries are interested in participating in the exhibition as it is a global initiative aimed at promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence around the world, with Canada being chosen as the guest of honour.

Marcy Grossman, Canadian Ambassador to the UAE, said, "Arts and culture can shape ideas and influence and unite people, by encouraging them to be more open to the world. Therefore, we believe that the cultural areas highlighted by the exhibition are an important means of building bridges and promoting understanding."

Jaime Iglesias Sánchez-Cervera, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Spain in the UAE, expressed his pride at his country’s participation in the event through the Spanish embassy, as well as through the participation of Spanish sculptor Christopher Martin and other Spanish artists.

Afraa Al Saberi, Director-General of the Office of the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, stated that Canada’s participation in the exhibition as the guest of honour is an outstanding example of international cooperation in reinforcing social values, such as tolerance and coexistence.

She also noted that many countries will participate in the exhibition, including Jordan, Egypt, Algeria, Bahrain, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Dominican Republic, Sweden, the United States and Tunisia.

Spain’s part in the event will not only be limited to its official participation, but it will also participate in seminars organised to celebrate Andalusia’s 500-year social experience, Al Saberi added.