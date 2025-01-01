Over 2.5 Million Riders Used Public Transport On New Year’s Eve 2025
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jan, 2025) The total number of passengers using public transport, shared mobility and taxis in Dubai during the New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations reached 2,502,474, marking a 9.3% increase compared to the 2,288,631 passengers recorded on the same occasion last year.
Across its Red and Green lines, the Dubai Metro accommodated 1,133,251 riders, while the Dubai Tram transported 55,391 passengers.
Public buses carried a total of 465,779 passengers, and marine transport services ferried 80,066 commuters. Additionally, e-hailing vehicles served 195,651 users, shared transport vehicles catered to 1,238 riders, and taxis transported 571,098 passengers.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) confirmed that passenger movement to and from New Year’s Eve celebration venues was seamless and safe, thanks to a comprehensive plan developed in collaboration with relevant entities in Dubai.
