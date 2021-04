NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Apr, 2021) India reported a record daily increase of 261,500 COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 14.8 million, health ministry data showed on Sunday.

India's deaths from COVID-19 rose by 1,501 to reach a total of 177,150, the data revealed.