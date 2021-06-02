UrduPoint.com
Over 2.7 Million Visitors Flock To Galleria Al Maryah Island In May 2021

Wed 02nd June 2021

Over 2.7 million visitors flock to Galleria Al Maryah Island in May 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jun, 2021) The Galleria Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi surpassed 2.7 million visitors in May 2021, the highest monthly footfall attained to date.

This new record was the result of an eventful month that included Ramadan and Eid activations.

Commenting on the month’s success, David Robinson, General Manger, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, said, "The record footfall in May 2021 is evidence of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s prominence as the most popular mall to visit and meet friends in Abu Dhabi.

We continue to work hard to deliver memorable and entertaining experiences for our guests all while maintaining a healthy and safe shopping environment. The result is an increasing number of guests who want to experience the best that Abu Dhabi has to offer."

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and capacity restrictions, The Galleria remains the community’s preferred safe shopping destination. Due to the increase in footfall, security and ongoing sanitisation measures were heightened throughout May.

