Over 30 countries confirm participation in RAK SME exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2019) So far 33 countries have confirmed their participation in the first and largest international exhibition for small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs, which Ras Al Khaimah will host next November, organisers said.

Mohamed Musabbeh Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is organising the event, said that the event, which will run from 14th to 16th November, 2019, will reinforce the growth of SMEs in the emirate. The RAK Chamber has invited entrepreneurs as well as SME funds across the UAE to participate in the event.

Al Nuaimi made these remarks while receiving Ian Halliday, Consul-General of Australia in Dubai and General Manager of Australian Trade and Investment Commission, middle East and Africa, at the Commission's headquarters in Dubai.

Al Nuaimi said trade relations with Australia had seen remarkable improvement with two-way trade rising to 310 percent last year.

He invited Australian SMEs to participate in the exhibition, noting the United States, US, United Kingdom, UK, India, China, Slovenia, and Costa Rica were among those who had confirmed their participation.

The two sides discussed the possibilities of increasing trade exchange and boosting communication between the business communities in both countries in areas such as trade, investment, tourism, innovation, education and training with the aim of forging joint partnerships.

The exhibition can contribute to building strategic partnerships between local and foreign SMEs and will offer a unique opportunity for participants to share and discuss the best business practices, showcase the investment opportunities available in the UAE, build new business partnerships, and reinforce communication among private companies worldwide.