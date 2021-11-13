Over 30 global energy leaders to convene in Abu Dhabi for CEO Roundtable ahead of ADIPEC

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2021) ABU DHABI, 13th November 2021 (WAM) - Over 30 of the world’s leading energy chief executives will gather in Abu Dhabi tomorrow, to discuss key issues impacting the energy landscape and the outcomes of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), at the 7th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The industry leaders have been invited to the roundtable by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO. This invitation-only gathering will be held under Chatham House rules and will provide an important opportunity for the chief executives to share views on a wide range of issues including mitigating a supply crunch and the energy transition.

Dr Al Jaber said: "Coming immediately after the COP26 conference in Glasgow, the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable provides a timely opportunity for global energy leaders to convene and exchange views on how our industry can effectively contribute to addressing the outcomes of COP26. Our discussions will focus on how through partnership and collaborative working, we can continue to responsibly provide the world’s energy needs and drive investments in carbon-efficient fuels to ensure global energy security and economic prosperity as we embrace the energy transition."

The high-level participation in the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable reinforces Abu Dhabi’s leadership role in shaping the global energy dialogue. The roundtable will take place on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2021 and follows the recent announcement that Abu Dhabi will host COP28 in 2023.

Commenting on the roundtable, Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental, said: "This seventh edition of the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable provides a timely platform, following COP26, to exchange views on the key issues affecting our industry as we focus on achieving global climate goals. I am grateful for Abu Dhabi’s and ADNOC’s leadership in convening this important roundtable and I look forward to joining my peers to discuss strategies to move our industry forward and ensure we can continue to sustainably meet the world’s energy needs."

Bernard Looney, bp CEO, said: "ADIPEC is one of our industry’s truly great annual events and I’m honoured to be joining the Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable. There has never been a more important moment for our sector to come together, with the world deep in conversation about climate change.

At bp, we share the view of Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and ADNOC that companies like ours have an important part to play in the transition to net zero, and that it is also a great business opportunity. I look forward to discussing ways to maximise the potential we see."

The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will be moderated by Dr. Daniel Yergin, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit and author of The New Map.

Dr. Yergin said: "The Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable will provide a unique opportunity to discuss the agenda coming out of Glasgow for net-zero and low carbon and the practical questions that need to be addressed to move it forward. It will also bring together perspectives from around the world on the major technological options for advancing the agenda, the state of the technologies, and the likely time frames for bringing them forward."

In addition to Dr. Al Jaber, the roundtable will be attended by Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Saudi Aramco; Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; Darren Woods, Chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil; Bernard Looney, CEO, bp; Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni; Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO of INPEX; Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC); Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental; Alfred Stern, CEO of OMV; Vagit Alekperov, President and CEO of LUKOIL; Liu Yijiang, Chairman of ZhenHua Oil and Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes; Wang Dongjin, Chairman of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC); Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman of IndianOil; Steve Phimister, MD of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO); Tsutomu Sugimori, Chairman and Group CEO of ENEOS Holdings; Hiroshi Kiriyama, Group CEO of Cosmo; Don Sub Kim, President and CEO of Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC); Yongsoo Huh, CEO of GS Energy; Subhash Kumar, MD & CEO of Oil and Gas Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC); Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC); Tengku Muhammad Taufik, President and Group CEO of PETRONAS; Shunichi Kito, CEO of Idemitsu; Satoshi Onoda, Chairman of JERA; Rovnag Abdullayev, President and CEO of Socar; Mark Thomas, Chief Executive of nogaholding; John Lindsay, President and CEO of Helmerich & Payne; Felipe Bayón, CEO of Ecopetrol; Moshe Kaplinsky Peleg, CEO of Bazan Group; Olivier Le Peuch, CEO of Schlumberger and Dr. Martin Brudermüller, CEO of BASF.