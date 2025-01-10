Over 300 keynotes, panels, main sessions at 1 Billion Followers Summit’s third edition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) The third edition of the 1 billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, is hosting over 300 keynotes, panels and main sessions.

The Summit, organised by the UAE Government Media Office, will be hosted in the UAE from 11th to 13th January 2025, at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre and the Museum of the Future, under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

These sessions, led by experts from leading social media platforms, global firms, and prominent influencers from both regional and global spheres, will share experiences and offer valuable insights into emerging media trends and the future direction of digital media.

Participants will also discuss strategies for expanding the creative industry and enhancing its contribution to comprehensive development plans, both regionally and globally.

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, stated that the Summit’s keynotes and sessions are designed to equip content creators with the skills and knowledge needed to expand their reach, solidify their social media presence, and thrive in the evolving new media landscape.

AlHammadi said, “With over 300 main sessions led by experts from global companies and prominent influencers at the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, content creators will receive valuable insights into new media trends and challenges, empowering them to enhance their performance and build larger audiences.”

Content creator Zach King will deliver a keynote that will take the audience on a journey through the ever-changing content game, from the days of Vine to TikTok and YouTube. He will share what he has learned about storytelling, connecting with audiences, and staying ahead in the fast-moving digital scene. His keynote targets pro creators as well as beginners, to help them grow and keep their digital brands thriving.

In his keynote, author and podcast presenter, Jay Shetty reveals that the most important muscles we can develop are those of resilience and learning to use pain for positive growth.

He will share with the audience what it means to build resilience and how we can build a stronger legacy on the foundation of struggle. Jay will share practical steps and encouraging insights on how hard times bring strength and beauty.

Dr. Mike (Mikhail Varshavski) takes part in a fireside chat exploring how credible, evidence-based content is reshaping social media influence. He shares with the audience how trust, transparency, and audience engagement are critical for creators in an age of misinformation.

A certified family physician and social media influencer, Dr. Mike debunks medical misinformation and educates people about their health and bodies on his YouTube channel.

Renowned entrepreneur and founder of Thmanyah channel Abdulrahman Abu Malih relates his career in content creation and how he transitioned from YouTube success to launching his own paid podcast platform.

During a fireside chat, Abu Malih will discuss the challenges and rewards of monetizing content, strategies for turning loyal fans into paying subscribers, and the technology behind his platform.

Paul Bakaus, EVP Product & Creator Tools, Spotter, will deliver a masterclass titled 10X Your Video Creativity with AI, demonstrating how X creators use Spotter Studio to brainstorm, research, and plan their videos, and how content creators can adapt current trends while staying true to your unique voice.

Content creators Caspar Lee and Sasha Kaletsky discuss their bold venture into the creator economy, the challenges, they faced and what they’ve learned along the way during a panel entitled Caspar Lee’s Journey from YouTube to Investing.

In her masterclass 8 Hours of Work to 4 Hours Thanks to AI, content creator Marina Mogilko, content creator and entrepreneur talks about AI powered hacks that took her from 8-hour workdays to just 4.

Co-Founder and CEO of Creator Now Zack Zach Honarvar delivers a masterclass on the Simple Secrets to Making Your First Dollar, discussing how content creators can start making money from their content, while offering practical tips and a clear action on monetising content.

Faisal Al Aqel and Munira Al Sharifi from the successful podcast Bidon Waraq discuss creating impactful content on political and social topics in a panel entitled The Journey of Bidon Waraq. They explore their strategies for engaging listeners and addressing critical issues in the Arab world.

Content creators Abdullah Al Khurayef and Abdullah Mashout discuss during this panel how X can be used by content creators to grow their brand, engage with their community, and explore new content format, benefiting from the opportunities offered by the platform, from short-form videos to real-time interaction and innovative monetization tools.

In a panel entitled From Local Creator to Global Brand, Prajakta Koli discusses with One Digital Entertainment's Co-Founder Gurpreet how their long term collaboration helped build her brand on a global stage via a shared vision, seamless execution and mutual trust.

In a session entitled I Fooled the Masses - The Danger of Fake news, content creator and satirical writer Vincent Flibustier, who went viral last July after falsely taking responsibility for the global computer outage caused by a CrowdStrike update, discusses how quickly disinformation can spread, exploring the implications of this phenomenon, and strategies for responsible media coverage in the face of technological disasters.