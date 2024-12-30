Over 300 Riders To Participate In FBMA International Show Jumping Cup
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) More than 300 riders from 40 countries will compete in the 12th Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies sports academy (FBMA) International Show Jumping Cup, starting Thursday in Abu Dhabi.
The four-day event is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of FBMA and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.
Taking place at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, the event is organised by FBMA and in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation and FEI.
The competition, featuring a total prize pool of AED800,000, will feature 29 rounds across seven competitive categories: CSI2, CSIYH1, CSICH-A, CSIJ-A, CSIY-A, CSIU25 and the National Category.
