Over 300 runners compete in first stage of Dubai Women Running Challenge

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2023) The first stage of the Dubai Women Running Challenge was held at the Expo City Dubai with the remarkable participation of more than 300 female runners of various ages and nationalities.

The race, which comprises four stages, was organised by Dubai Sports Council, and it is scheduled to continue up to 11th November 2023.

Participants in the Race pass through the most eminent and famous tourist destinations in Dubai, and they compete in three different distances; these are 2.5 km, 5 km and 10 km.

In 18 to 39 years old category, Anna Yashikova finished the race within a time of 42:53 minutes to winfirst place, followed by Georgina Bishop in second place within 44:33 minutes, and Paulina Pascaro in third place within 47:36 minutes. In 40 to 49 years old category, Justine Graham secured first place within 42:56 minutes, followed by Ling Tang in second place within 50:52 minutes, and Hiba Abdel Hamid in 3rd place within 52:15 minutes. In 50- to 60-year-old category, Zeina Chopard gained first place within 55:57 minutes, followed by Ruth Waag in second place within 01:07:29 hour, & Angela Houghton in third place within 01:07:29 hour.

Oman's Khloud Al-Saddi won first place of the 5 km running race within a time of 20:40 minutes, followed by Michelle Brito in second within 24:05 minutes, and Amy Kelly in third place within 24:52 minutes.

In 2.5 km, Maria Erdneva won first place within 12:17 minutes, followed by Sabreen Shidad in second with 13:15 minutes, and Farah Abu Shanab in third place within 13:39 minutes.

Participating racers gained the innovative medal of the first stage of the race, which holds the logo of Expo Dubai along with part of the name of Dubai.

Participants will gain an innovative medal, which is composed of 4 separate medals. Each one of these separate medals contains the logo of the zone where the respective stage of the challenge will take place. Once the various stages of the challenge are completed, then the four separate medals will be assembled into one big medal, holding the name of Dubai with photos for the four areas.

The four zones, where the various stages of the Race are taking place, are considered distinctive tourist and sports destinations which are all preferable for families.

The second stage of the race will take place 8th October 2023 at Al-Shindagha Historical District, and it is scheduled from 06:00 to 08:30.

Registration can be completed at Dubai Women Running Challenge.

The third stage is to be held on 14th October 2023 from 21:00 to 23:00 at the Dubai Frame in Zaabeel Park.

The fourth stage will be organised on 11th November from 06:00 to 08:30 at the love Lakes in Al-Marmoom Natural Reserve.